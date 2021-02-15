SC Senate committee to review small annual teacher raises

If approved, the raises would be given in a lump sum by June 15.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Senate Committee will consider this week whether to restore a small annual raise for most teachers delayed because of budget uncertainties due to COVID-19.

The House earlier this month unanimously approved a proposal to give teachers “step raises,” which are increases of several hundred dollars a year teachers get for each year of service.

The resolution is scheduled for a hearing Tuesday afternoon in the Senate Finance Committee. If approved, the raises would be given in a lump sum by June 15. All signs say it should easily pass.

