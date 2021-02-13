USC not requiring students standardized tests

The university is taking into consideration the struggles students have faced this year.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It's a first for the University of South Carolina. The university is not requiring standardized test scores for applicants.

"This is our first year ever we have been test optional," said Mary Wagner, Executive Director of Undergraduate Admissions at USC. "If the school requires test scores, it becomes difficult to consider us."

This year standardized test scores are optional for applicants. "We wanted to make sure we were receptive to a lot of the challenges students were experiencing," Wagner said.

"Its really hard for them right now," said Patrick Kelly, AP U.S. Government teacher at Blythewood High School. "These students are navigating the most challenging year I have seen in my time as time as an educator."

We’re test-optional! 🤙Check out our supplemental material options on our requirements page. ➡️ Link in bio. pic.twitter.com/MiMSOXwcsV — UofSC Admissions (@UofSCAdmissions) November 23, 2020

Mr. Kelly says his classes have been cut short to ensure students can socially distance in the hallways after the bell. "Those three to five minutes everyday, chip away at the capacity at what students have to do in class."

Kelly says seniors, in particular, are trying to do more with less. "I think what is unfair is to expect students to be doing what they would have been doing before a pandemic. The expectations from the college board on that AP exam hasn't been admonished at all."

Father of four Mike Burgess worries seniors will struggle to get the scores to be accepted into college. A teacher himself, Burgess said, "We know the SAT and the ACT have not been edited to address the shortcomings of the pandemic."

"I think it is ridiculous for any standardized testing that is not tailored to meet what has happened," Burgess said. "There are real people whose futures are at stake."