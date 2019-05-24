ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Members of the 'Central Carolina Realtor Association' donated over 230 fans to be distributed to the elderly across Richland, Lexington and Orangeburg counties.

Ninety of those fans will be going to residents in Orangeburg as apart of the county sheriff’s 'Fan the Heat' initiative, which provides aid to the elderly and those in need during the hot months of the year.

Taylor Oxendine, co-association executive 'Central Carolina Realtor Association', comments on why the organization donates the fans saying "A big part of being a realtor is giving back to the community and these box fans will help the elderly when it’s hot outside and they don’t have AC. It’s extremely important and it’s one of the core standards of being apart of our organization and being a realtor."

The sheriff’s office will be distributing the fans within the next several weeks .