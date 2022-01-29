Boil water advisory issued for some West Columbia customers

A water main break has led to advisories on multiple streets west of the city.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents along five roads near West Columbia are being urged to boil their water following a water main break on Saturday.

The boil water advisory was issued by the city of West Columbia just before 4 p.m. and includes Heatherfield Drive, Heatherfield Court, Blossom View Court, Summer Walk Court, and Summer View Court. The roads are located in neighborhoods not far from the corner of Kitti Wake Drive and Sausage Lane.

While the roads aren't in West Columbia's city's limits, a spokesperson for the city confirmed they are served by city water.

Additionally, residents in that general area who experienced a loss in water pressure, whether on one of the named roads or not, should also boil their water as a precaution. The advisory calls for a minimum boil time of one minute for any water used for drinking or cooking. This includes water used for making ice.

Residents in the area who notice sediment in the water are also advised to flush their water until it has cleared. The city has not provided a timeframe for the boil water advisory but will provide updates at WestColumbiaSC.gov.