COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina health officials say there are two more presumed positive coronavirus cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases to nine.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said Tuesday afternoon the two new cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, are in Kershaw County. The patients are people who were in household contact with each other and are currently hospitalized. DHEC is working with the healthcare facility and taking routine measures to prevent possible spread.

There are now two confirmed positive cases and seven presumptive positive cases statewide.

"Presumptive positive" means samples from these individuals tested positive for COVID-19 at DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory. These results are then required to be confirmed by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). It takes typically 24-48 hours for the CDC to confirm samples after they’re received. DHEC treats all presumptive positives as cases of COVID-19.

As of this afternoon, DHEC has tested a total of 41 individuals for COVID-19, which includes seven presumptive positive cases and two confirmed cases. The remaining 32 tests are negative.

“We understand residents will have concerns about this indication of community spread, however, I urge the public to remain calm and follow recommendations to prevent the spread of illness," said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist. "Public health events like this one are not new to South Carolina,” Bell said. “We have trained, prepared, and put systems in place to ensure that we are prepared and ready to respond to this and other events.”

In line with CDC guidance, the department does not recommend closing schools or canceling public events at this time. DHEC also is providing updated recommendations to schools and day care facilities, colleges and universities, and organizers of large events. That updated information is publicly available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. DHEC continues to be in communication with state agencies and community partners.

What is the Coronavirus?

Conaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.