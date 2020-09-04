COLUMBIA, S.C. — The citywide curfew in effect for the City of Columbia, which expires after Thursday night, will remain in effect after Columbia City Council voted Thursday afternoon to put a new order into effect.

Council voted unanimously Thursday to approve a new citywide night curfew as the area continues to respond to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak. The new curfew goes into effect on Friday, April 11th. The curfew continues to restrict travel and gatherings from 11:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m., with the exception of persons traveling to and from work and for healthcare.

As before, the following persons are exempted and free to travel to carry out their duties: police officers, firefighters, active duty military, health care providers, essential government personnel, and public works and utility workers employed by any public utility, the City of Columbia, the Counties of Richland and Lexington, the State of South Carolina and the United States of America.

Columbia's "Stay at Home" order, which went into effect at 12:01 a.m. March 29, was allowed to expire in light of Governor McMaster's "Stay at Home or Work" order, which went into effect statewide at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

