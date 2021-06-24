Free COVID-19 vaccination clinics in Columbia offer chance to register to win airline tickets

Single-dose Johnson & Johnson and two-shot Pfizer to be offered at Drew Wellness Center; Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna offered at Soda City

SOUTH COLUMBIA, Columbia — You may have heard about the incentive from the City of Columbia to get people vaccinated against COVID-19 where city leaders agreed to a giveaway featuring two American Airlines tickets to those who get vaccinated.

Now, there are two opportunities in the next week to get vaccinated for free and register to win the tickets.

First, Health Force will offer three versions of the vaccine to anyone age 18 and older from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at their kiosk located at the corner of Main and Lady streets during Soda City Market in Columbia.

The Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) one-dose, the two-dose Pfizer that requires a follow-up shot within 21 days, and the two-dose Moderna vaccine that requires a follow-up shot within 28 days will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Those receiving the shots will be able to state their preference.

Second, the City of Columbia and Lexington Medical Center are teaming up to host a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic 1-4 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, at Drew Wellness Center, 2101 Walker Solomon Way in Columbia. The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and the two-dose Pfizer vaccine will both be offered. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for anyone age 12 and up.