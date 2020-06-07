Columbia gives out more than 8,000 masks to community

The city will decide whether or not they will be giving out more masks after this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia continues to distribute thousands of masks to the community.

A week and a half ago, city council approved a face mask ordinance requiring people to wear a face covering in most situations.

After making the announcement, the city said they would be giving out masks to those who live in the city while supplies last.

Henry Simons, the Assistant City Manager of Operations, says they've seen a lot more people wanting to wear a mask.

"We are grateful that we have had the level of response that we have had," said Simons.

"It's very important that we wear our masks, that we comply with the mask ordinance for the city. It's for the benefit of all of us to continue to get through this pandemic."

In the past week, the City of Columbia has given out more than 8,000 masks.

Simons says at the end of the week, they will decide whether or not to distribute more masks to the community.

"That tells us that people understand that we're in the middle of a pandemic and that tells us that people understand that we must provide safety not only for the individual, but for the people we come into contact with that are in our communities. It speaks volumes to the citizens of our community."

The final day to pickup a mask will be on Friday.

Distribution Schedule

July 8, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

July 10, 2020

Busby Street Community Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

Edisto Neighborhood Center, 1-4 p.m.

Earlewood Community Center, 1-4 p.m.

For information on locations and times of operation, visit the Resilient Columbia microsite.

If there is someone who needs a mask and can't get to the distribution sites, they are asked to call the Customer Care Center at (803)-545-3300.