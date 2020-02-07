Richland County passes public face mask rule

The county is the latest jurisdiction to pass a rule requiring masks.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — The Richland County Council has passed an ordinance requiring a face mask in most public situations.

The measure was approved in an emergency meeting Thursday night. The resolution goes into effect on Monday, July 6. It will be in effect for 61 days.

The rule requires people in the county to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose inside the establishments. This includes retail stores, salons, grocery stores, and pharmacies.

While not required, face masks are recommended for religious services as well.

The measure allows exceptions for people who can't safely wear a mask due to age, an underlying health condition, or children under 10. People also don't have to wear a mask when driving, is alone or in their house, as well as drinking, eating, or smoking.

Over the last week multiple jurisdictions statewide have passed mask ordinances. In Richland County, the City of Columbia was first, and Forest Acres followed suit Thursday as well.