SC hospitalizations set new record; over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 71 additional deaths

Percent positive at 30.9% from 13,052 individual test results reported statewide

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 4.

There were 4,037 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data, and 101 probable new cases. The record for daily confirmed cases was 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.

According to DHEC, there are 71 confirmed deaths reported today, a total of 5,139 since the start of the pandemic. There are also 13 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 443 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 reported on Tuesday, with 469 of those patients in intensive care and 247 on ventilators .

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 306,204/27,031

Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,139/443

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,856,645

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

13,052 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

30.9% percent positive

Facility reports

Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals

Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata

Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.