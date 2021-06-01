SC hospitalizations set new record; over 4,000 new cases of COVID-19, 71 additional deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Wednesday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on January 4.
There were 4,037 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data, and 101 probable new cases. The record for daily confirmed cases was 4,413 on Christmas Day. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before that date and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9.
According to DHEC, there are 71 confirmed deaths reported today, a total of 5,139 since the start of the pandemic. There are also 13 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 443 probable deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to rise with 2,424 reported on Tuesday, with 469 of those patients in intensive care and 247 on ventilators .
Here are the rest of the day's numbers.
Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- New confirmed/probable total cases: 4,037/101 Summary click here
- New confirmed/probable total deaths: 71/13 Summary click here
Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)
- Confirmed and probable cases: 306,204/27,031
- Confirmed and probable deaths: 5,139/443
- Tests performed for South Carolinians: 3,856,645
Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)
Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)
- 13,052 individual test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)
- 30.9% percent positive
Facility reports
- Hospital data (daily): scdhec.gov/COVID19hospitals
- Extended care facility data (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Assisted living visitation status (Tuesdays): scdhec.gov/nursinghomedata
- Private, public and charter schools (Tuesdays and Fridays): scdhec.gov/covid19schools
The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.
Additional information and resources