2,228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported Sunday in South Carolina, 35 confirmed deaths

Hospitalizations continue slow decrease with 1,526 reported on February 7, according to DHEC

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state's health agency, DHEC, released their latest information Sunday. The numbers reflect data that ended a 24-hour period at 11:59 p.m. on February 5.

There were 2,228 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest data. A record 6,824 new positive cases were reported on January 8. South Carolina had never seen a day above 4,000 before Christmas Day and had never seen more than 3,000 prior to December 9, 2020.

According to DHEC, there are now 6,849 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic, with 35 additional deaths reported in the latest numbers. The highest number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths reported in a single day was 93, reported on January 15, 2021. There are also 8 probable deaths reported today, for a total of 802 probable deaths.

Hospitalizations declined slightly with 1,526 new hospitalizations reported on Sunday, with 359 of those patients in intensive care and 224 on ventilators. A single day record of 2,453 hospitalizations was reported January 12, 2021.

Here are the rest of the day's numbers.

Today's cases and deaths (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Cumulative totals (scdhec.gov/COVID19)

Confirmed and probable cases: 412,996/53,377

Confirmed and probable deaths: 6,849/802

Tests performed for South Carolinians: 5,246,673

Testing opportunities (scdhec.gov/COVID19testing)

Percent positive (scdhec.gov/COVID19dashboard)

35,718 molecular test results reported statewide yesterday (not including antibody tests)

8.8% percent positive

The information above as well as extensive reporting on county-level information, demographics and more is available at scdhec.gov/COVID19. The website is updated between 1 p.m.-3 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m.-1 p.m. weekends. Visit scdhec.gov/COVID19vaccine for the latest vaccine information.