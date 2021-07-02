Your vaccine questions answered: Sunday after the Big Game

We'll have the latest information on how the vaccine rollout is going and where you can receive the shot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — News19 will answer your vaccine questions during our 11 p.m. broadcast on Super Bowl Sunday.

We'll have the latest information on how the vaccine rollout is going, where you can receive the shot, and when it may be available to those who are not currently eligible.

We'll also have a one-on-one interview with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC''s Dr. Linda Bell, the state epidemiologist.

South Carolina crossed 500,000 vaccines doses given Saturday, with 503,913 total. That includes both first and second dose shots.

Over 95,000 people have received both doses of the vaccine, which means they are now fully inoculated. However, there are 1.3 million residents in the current Phase 1a of the rollout, and over 5 million South Carolinians in total.

People can go to DHEC’s Vaccine Location Web Map to find where they can make appointments online or call their vaccine information number at 1-866-365-8110. The phone line is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.