DHEC: 542 new virus cases, 10 more deaths in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Monday, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) announced 542 new confirmed cases and 12 new probable cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19, 10 additional confirmed deaths and 1 new probable death.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases to 142,449, probable cases to 4,006, confirmed deaths to 3,154, and 183 probable deaths.

Clarification about Clemson University’s recent COVID-19 test results

After further review and discussions with Clemson University and Rymedi, the lab performing COVID-19 testing for Clemson since September 13, state health officials clarified DHEC's September 26 release regarding the university’s recent COVID-19 test results.



Since September 26, Rymedi began providing the university's COVID-19 test results to DHEC. However, it wasn't until Monday that Rymedi completed their reporting of 18,866 test results to DHEC, which includes 18,051 negative, 813 positive and two inconclusive test results. These results cover a time frame of September 10-September 28.

These results will be uploaded into DHEC's database on Monday and will be reflected in online data tomorrow. These tests will be reflected in DHEC's historical data based on the date the test result was reported to the health care provider and should have also been reported to DHEC.



Rymedi will report the university’s tests results to DHEC daily moving forward, and the lab will be able to report test results within the required 24 hour time frame.

Who Should Get Tested?

If you are out and about in the community, around others, or not able to socially distance or wear a mask, state health officials recommend that you get tested at least once a month.

Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus. Learn more about who should get tested here.

Getting tested for COVID-19 helps you to take the steps needed to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your community. #FightTheSpread Find a COVID-19 Testing Location Near You: scdhec.gov/COVID19testing Posted by SC DHEC on Wednesday, September 2, 2020

572 Testing Opportunities Available Statewide

Officials say testing for COVID-19 is essential because it helps identify people who are infected with the virus, whether they have symptoms or not.

DHEC is working with community partners to set up mobile testing clinics and make testing available in communities across the state. Currently, there are 315 mobile testing events scheduled through October 31 and there are 257 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Find a testing clinic or event near you at scdhec.gov/covid19testing.

Testing in South Carolina

As of Sunday, a total of 1,386,564 tests have been conducted in the state. See a detailed breakdown of tests in South Carolina on the Data and Projections webpage. DHEC’s Public Health Laboratory is operating extended hours and is testing specimens seven days a week, and the Public Health Laboratory’s current timeframe for providing results to health care providers is 24-48 hours.

Percent Positive

The total number of individual test results reported to DHEC Sunday statewide was 6,635 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 8.2%.

Hospital Bed Occupancy

Hospitals report their information each day to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services by way of TeleTracking, and that same reporting is also provided to DHEC. Click here to view data from today's TeleTracking report.

COVID-19 Information