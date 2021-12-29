New COVID testing site opened in Columbia by Lexington Medical Center

The hospital also operates another location in West Columbia. They're seeing an increased number of asymptomatic patients at urgent care and ERs requesting tests.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center has opened a new testing site in northeast Columbia as demand for tests continues to rise in the region.

The site is located at 3016 Longtown Commons Drive and will be open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lexington Medical also operates a testing site at 139 Summer Place Drive in West Columbia. This location is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. This site will be open on New Year's Day. Appointments are required at both locations.

Lexington Medical Center confirmed it is seeing an increased number of asymptomatic patients visiting urgent care and emergency rooms requesting COVID tests.