Fort Jackson continues effort after vaccinating more than 11,000 people

This past week, they transitioned into Phase 2, meaning any TRICARE beneficiary aged 16 and older can get the Pfizer shot.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fort Jackson has been able to vaccinate thousands of people since receiving their first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine at the beginning of the year.

Lt. Colonel Matt Hanna says they've been helping vaccinate people at Fort Jackson since January 8th.

"We need to be able to take care of our beneficiaries, our soldiers, their dependents, our retirees, their dependents, everyone that's within our catchment area. We want as many people vaccinated as possible. Every shot counts at this points."

According to a press release from Fort Jackson, "Moncrief Army Health Clinic is administering the vaccine under the guidance of a DoD Population Schema, which is also consistent with guidelines from U.S. Centers for Disease Control."

Fort Jackson says they've been able to vaccinate more than 11,000 people so far.

After people receive their first dose, they are scheduled for their second dose appointment while they are at Fort Jackson.

Drill Sergeants Kasha Jackson and MiLicia Carr got a dose on Wednesday.

"I got the vaccine today just to project my baby. She's ten months old. And being that I work around the trainees a lot," said Drill Sgt. Jackson. "Just to be able to project myself, my daughter, as well as the trainees."

Drill Sgt. Carr said, "It was a very smooth process. The nurses, they're very gentle. First coming into it, I thought it was going to be something super scary, but it really wasn't. It was a very simple, professional process."

Craig Francis, a retiree, received his second dose on Wednesday. He has this message for those thinking about getting the vaccine.

"Step up and step forward because it can only help. I want to stay safe and stay well."