Free COVID-19 testing, vaccination sites in South Carolina, March 15-21

Get free testing for coronavirus or register to get vaccination at theses DHEC sites throughout South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — If you need to get tested for COVID-19 or would like to preregister for a vaccine, check out the list of Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) sponsored sites available in South Carolina during March 15 through March 21, 2021.

Some locations suggest or require pre-registration.

COVID-19 Free Community Testing Events

MONDAY, March 15

Chesterfield County: Cheraw Community Center, 200 Powe St. Cheraw, Operating from 9a-1p

Dillon County: Dillon County Social Services Department, 1211 SC-34, Dillon, Operating from 9a-1p

Darlington County: CareSouth Carolina Hartsville, 1268 South Fourth St., Hartsville, Operating from 9a-1p; Coker University *, 300 E. College Ave., Hartsville, Operating from 9a-3p

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Horry County: *Myrtle Beach Convention Center, 2101 N. Oak St., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 10a-2p; Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Health Department , 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Myrtle Beach Health Department , 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Lee County: Ashwood School Gymnasium and Auditorium, Ashwood School Rd., Bishopville, Operating from 9a-1p

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Sumter County Health Department , 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

TUESDAY, March 16

Chesterfield County: CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, Operating from 9a-1p

Dillon County: CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, Operating from 9a-1p

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Georgetown County: *Pawleys Island Community Church, 10304 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys Island, Operating from 10a-2p

Horry County: *International Drive Fields, 900 International Drive, Myrtle Beach SC, Operating from 10a-2p; Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Health Department , 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Myrtle Beach Health Department , 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Lee County: Ashley Park Apartments, 214 Chappell Dr., Bishopville, Operating from 9a-1p

Marlboro County: Wylie's IGA, 228 W. Tatum Ave., McColl, Operating from 9a-1p

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Sumter County Health Department , 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

WEDNESDAY, March 17

Chesterfield County: Northeastern Technical College,1201 Chesterfield Hwy., Cheraw, Operating from 9a-1p

Darlington County: CareSouth Carolina Society Hill, 737 S. Main St., Society Hill, Operating from 9a-1p

Dillon County: CareSouth Carolina Lake View, 103 N. Kemper St., Lake View, Operating from 9a-1p

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Horry County: *North Conway Baptist Church, 1608 Sessions St., Conway, Operating from 10a-2p; Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Health Department , 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Myrtle Beach Health Department , 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Marion County: *City of Marion Fire Station 1, 107 E. Bond St., Marion, Operating from 10a-2p

Marlboro County: CareSouth Carolina Bennettsville, 210 W. Main St., Bennettsville, Operating from 9a-1p

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Sumter County Health Department , 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Springhill Community Center, 127 Shiver Pond Rd., Rembert, Operating from 9a-1p

THURSDAY, March 18

Chesterfield County: Shell Gas Station, 4501 SC-9 W., Wallace, Operating from 9a-1p

Darlington County: Mended Hearts Ministries, 1486 Harry Byrd Hwy., Darlington, Operating from 9a-1p

Dillon County: CareSouth Carolina Latta, 122 Latimer St., Latta, Operating from 9a-1p

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Horry County: *Little River United Methodist Church, 1629 Hwy. 17 North, Little River, Operating from 10a-2p; Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Health Department , 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Myrtle Beach Health Department , 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Lee County: Lee County Chamber of Commerce, 102 N. Main St., Bishopville, Operating from 9a-1p

Marlboro County: Northeastern Technical College-Bennettsville Campus, 610 SC-9, Bennettsville, Operating from 9a-1p; McColl Church of God , 327 E. McLaurin Ave.. McColl, Operating from 10a-2p, Preregistration encouraged: https://scdhec.gov/gettested

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Sumter County Health Department , 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

FRIDAY, March 19

Chesterfield County: Chesterfield Family YMCA, 344 East Blvd., Chesterfield, Operating from 9a-1p

Dillon County: CareSouth Carolina Dillon, 207 Monroe St., Dillon, Operating from 9a-1p

Florence County: *Northwest Community Center, 801 Clement St., Florence, Operating from 10a-2p; Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Florence County Health Department, 145 E. Cheves St., Florence, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Horry County: *Myrtle Waves, 3000 Mr. Joe White Ave., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 10a-2p; Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Health Department , 1931 Industrial Park Rd., Conway, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup; Myrtle Beach Health Department , 700 21st Ave. N., Myrtle Beach, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

Lee County: Lynches River Apartments, 121 Academy Rd., Bishopville, Operating from 9a-1p

Marlboro County: Marian Wright Edelman Public Library of Marlboro County, 203 Fayetteville Ave., Bennettsville, Operating from 9a-1p

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Sumter County Health Department , 105 N. Magnolia St., Sumter, Operating from 9a-3:30p, Preregistration encouraged: https://mako.luminatehealth.com/common/signup

SATURDAY, March 20

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

Horry County: Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

SUNDAY, March 21

Florence County: Florence Regional Airport , 2398 E. Palmetto St., Florence, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

Horry County: Coastal Carolina University—KK Parking Lot , 265 University Blvd., Conway, Operating from 9a-4:30p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment; Conway Parks and Recreation , 1515 Millpond Road, Conway, Operating from 9a-4p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

Sumter County: Central Carolina Technical College , 506 N. Guignard Drive, Sumter, Operating from 9a-5p, Go to www.tourhealth.com to schedule an appointment

For the week of March 15-19, DHEC-sponsored daily COVID-19 testing at the following local health departments is from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. *Preregistration encouraged: visit https://scdhec.gov/gettested.

Chesterfield County Health Department, 203 N. Page St., Chesterfield, SC 29709



Clarendon County Health Department, 110 E. Boyce St., Manning, SC 29102



Darlington County Health Department, 305 Russell St., Darlington, SC 29532



Dillon County Health Department, 201 W. Hampton St., Dillon, SC 29536



Georgetown County Health Department, 531 Lafayette Circle, Georgetown, SC 29440



Hartsville Health Department, 130 E. Camden Ave., Hartsville, SC 29550



Lake City Health Department, 137 N. Acline Ave., Lake City, SC 29560



Lee County Health Department, 810 Brown St., Bishopville, SC 29010



Marion County Health Department, 206 Airport Ct., Suite B, Mullins, SC 29574



Marlboro County Health Department, 711 S. Parsonage St., Bennettsville, SC 29512



Stephens Health Department, 107 State Hwy. 57 N., Little River, SC 29566



Williamsburg County Health Department, 520 Thurgood Marshall Hwy., Suite A, Kingstree, SC 29556

Vaccine Clinic Information

We are currently in Phases 1A and 1B for the COVID-19 vaccine, which include frontline workers with increased occupational risk like school staff, daycare workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, law enforcement officers; individuals 55 and older; those 16-54 with certain high-risk medical conditions; and others. To determine which phase you are in, visit https://scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-vaccine . Visit scdhec.gov/vaxlocator to see the locations accepting vaccination appointments. To register for a DHEC-sponsored clinic, call the vaccine line at 1-866-365-8110 or visit https://cvas.dhec.sc.gov .

Additional vaccination clinics are at the following locations:

MONDAY, March 15

Lee County: CareSouth Carolina Bishopville, 545 Sumter Hwy., Bishopville, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Bishopville at 803-484-5317.

TUESDAY, March 16

Chesterfield County: CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield at 843-623-5080

Marlboro County: CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness, 3080 Highway 15-401 E., McColl, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness at 843-523-5751.

WEDNESDAY, March 17

Darlington County: CareSouth Carolina Hartsville, 1268 South Fourth St., Hartsville, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Hartsville at 843-332-3422.

Dillon County: Latta Community Center, 429 E. Academy St., Latta, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Latta at 843-627-6252.

THURSDAY, March 18

Chesterfield County: CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield at 843-623-5080

Marlboro County: CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness, 3080 Highway 15-401 E., McColl, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina McColl Health & Wellness at 843-523-5751.

FRIDAY, March 19

Chesterfield County: CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield, 204 Perry Wiley Way, Chesterfield, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Chesterfield at 843-623-5080

Dillon County: Latta Community Center, 429 E. Academy St., Latta, Operating from 9a-3p, Call CareSouth Carolina Latta at 843-627-6252.