Prisma Health begins vaccinating SC homeless population

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is nearing a quarter of a million vaccine doses administered since mid-December.

This week, they began vaccinating our state's homeless population and plans are underway to reach another group struggling to get their shot.

"We do have the capacity to administer many, many more vaccinations," said Dr. Saria Saccocio, Co-Chair of Prisma Health's COVID-19 Task Force. "We just need the vaccine supply."

With only a third of vaccine doses they requested this week, Saccocio says the hospital system still made progress in vaccinating vulnerable populations.

Friday, Prisma Health held their first vaccine events at homeless shelters in the Midlands and the upstate where they administered doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

"Salvation Army in Greenville, Miracle Hill Greenville Rescue Mission and Transitions in Columbia," said Saccocio. "We've been working with our area homeless shelters throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, helping with everything from testing, to additional Personal Protective Equipment, and are pleased that we can now offer vaccinations to this group."

@theprismahealth came today to administer @JNJNews #COVID19 vaccines to 141 homeless men and women. @OliverGospel, Toby's Place, and @HNM_SC also brought clients to Transitions to receive their vaccine. We cannot thank Prisma enough for their support! pic.twitter.com/Ana6Qgwih0 — Transitions (@TransitionsSC) March 12, 2021

March 5, Prisma Health received 1,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and announced the shots would be prioritized for the homeless, homebound, those in group home environments and essential workers with high social vulnerability index. Saccocio says Prisma does not expect to receive shipments of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine on a weekly basis until further notice.

Beginning Monday, March 22, Prisma will consolidate their Baptist Hospital Vaccination site and move those appointments to Gamecock Park.

"Patients with first and second dose appointments at Baptist Hospital on or after March 22 are being automatically moved to the Gamecock Park site."

While Prisma continues their efforts to vaccinate the homeless, they're also developing a vaccine plan for the homebound population.

We expect to learn more about that initiative this upcoming week.

Also beginning next week, Prisma will be adding new vaccine appointments Tuesdays and Fridays.

They tell us the number of appointments will vary each week, depending on the number of vaccine doses they receive.

With Phase 1B opening, Prisma requested 56,160 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, but only received 17,560 doses. Add that to the 1,200 Johnson & Johnson vaccines, the hospital system received a total of 18,760 doses.