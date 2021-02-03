x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Coronavirus

Visitation expanded at Lexington Medical Center

While the expanded visitation policy is not back to pre-coronavirus status, it does allow more to visit.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Medical Center is making some changes to their visitation policy and that should make some happy. 

Effective March 2, two visitors will be allowed to visit inpatients on non-COVID units between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

For obstetrics patients, one support person is allowed during labor and right after delivery. Two visitors, not including the support person, are allowed to visit the patient on the Mother/Baby unit between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. 

The hospital had put restrictive changes in place mid-January citing the rising number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in South Carolina.

While the visitation policy is not back to pre-coronavirus status, it does allow more to visit. 

RELATED: What heart patients should know about COVID-19 and the vaccine

RELATED: Lexington Medical center has vaccine appointments available this week

 