Lexington One teachers, staff get one time bonus

LEXINGTON, S.C. — During a Tuesday evening board meeting, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved a one-time employee payment package for teachers and staff in the district.
Superintendent Greg Little recommended the award for current employees as a recognition of "the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the delivery of educational services due to the disruption and in recognition of the additional job duties and responsibilities staff assumed under challenging circumstances."
All full-time employees should expect to see approximately $1,000; all part-time employees working less than 30 hours a week and employees serving as substitutes for at least 45 days in the semester should expect $500.
Chief Operations Officer Jeff Salters pointed out that the full-time and part-time employees, active as of December 1, 2020, will receive their payment on December 18, while substitutes will receive their payment at the end of the semester.
The board voted to amend the 2020–2021 general fund budget to provide the one-time payments for extraordinary services during the pandemic.