Lexington One teachers, staff get one time bonus

School board approves payment of $1,000 for full time employees in recognition of work during coronavirus pandemic

LEXINGTON, S.C. — During a Tuesday evening board meeting, the Lexington County School District One Board of Trustees approved a one-time employee payment package for teachers and staff in the district.

Superintendent Greg Little recommended the award for current employees as a recognition of "the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the delivery of educational services due to the disruption and in recognition of the additional job duties and responsibilities staff assumed under challenging circumstances."

All full-time employees should expect to see approximately $1,000; all part-time employees working less than 30 hours a week and employees serving as substitutes for at least 45 days in the semester should expect $500.

Chief Operations Officer Jeff Salters pointed out that the full-time and part-time employees, active as of December 1, 2020, will receive their payment on December 18, while substitutes will receive their payment at the end of the semester.