Holly Hill to continue with mask ordinance

The Town of Holly Hill will continue with its mask ordinance for two months after the governor eased restriction in the state.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — If you're in the Town of Holly Hill, you will need to continue to wear face coverings despite Governor Henry McMaster easing some coronavirus restrictions last week.

"We voted to keep the ordinance we put in place to wear face-coverings for at least another two months," said Mayor William Johnson.

So far, DHEC reports 8,386 positive COVID cases in Orangeburg County.

"As for me, I'm still going to protect myself and others," said Holly Hill resident Fay Smalls. "I'm still going to do it! The coronavirus is still out there. I will continue to protect my family, others, and myself because so many people lost their lives because of the virus."

Unlike Texas and Mississippi, we cannot lift a mask mandate because we never had one in the first place. South Carolina took a measured approach and never closed. We gave South Carolinians the freedom to choose for themselves what’s best for their health and family. pic.twitter.com/eLRjWLbvJc — Gov. Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) March 5, 2021

Holly Hill's mayor says Orangeburg County's growing cases and the CDC's current guidelines are reasons why Holly Hill leaders decided to keep the ordinance in place until May 1st. There is a $100 fine if you are caught not wearing a mask.