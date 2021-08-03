Holly Hill to continue with mask ordinance

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — If you're in the Town of Holly Hill, you will need to continue to wear face coverings despite Governor Henry McMaster easing some coronavirus restrictions last week.
"We voted to keep the ordinance we put in place to wear face-coverings for at least another two months," said Mayor William Johnson.
So far, DHEC reports 8,386 positive COVID cases in Orangeburg County.
"As for me, I'm still going to protect myself and others," said Holly Hill resident Fay Smalls. "I'm still going to do it! The coronavirus is still out there. I will continue to protect my family, others, and myself because so many people lost their lives because of the virus."
Holly Hill's mayor says Orangeburg County's growing cases and the CDC's current guidelines are reasons why Holly Hill leaders decided to keep the ordinance in place until May 1st. There is a $100 fine if you are caught not wearing a mask.
"For the safety and the well-being that I serve, it's good for us to keep it in place until the numbers change," said Mayor Johnson. "Then, we have to deal with what's coming on with other strands of the virus. I'm just not comfortable yet."