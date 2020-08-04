COLUMBIA, S.C. — The live telecast of the Miss South Carolina Competition will move to Saturday night, August 1, instead of the original air date of June 27, in response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The date change was announced Tuesday by the Board of Directors for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization.

“The health and well-being of our candidates, their families, our competition volunteers and production team are what matter most during this unprecedented time," said Erin Gambrell, Chairman of the Board for the Miss South Carolina Scholarship Organization. "Crowning a new Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen are traditions we will continue, but only when it is safe to do so.”

Candidates for Miss South Carolina and Miss South Carolina Teen will compete in various phases of competition during the week of July 26 at the Township Auditorium in Columbia.

Specific details of competition week are being determined and will be announced as soon as possible on the organization’s website here.