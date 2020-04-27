LEXINGTON, S.C. — A non-profit has changed some of their policies to help better serve the Lexington community.

Mission Lexington is a crisis-ministry located in the Town of Lexington that's been serving the community for around 40 years. The group provides food for families in need, has a thrift store, and helps provide other kind of support people need.

"Since we've began the COVID procedures, which was about mid-March, we've seen about a 40 percent increase in folks that need food," said Robin Bowers, the Executive Director of Mission Lexington.

Many people are relying on places like Mission Lexington to help provide some food for their families.

The non-profit crisis-ministry says the only time they've seen in an increase like this was from the Floods of 2015.

Mission Lexington typically allows folks to pick up food once every six months. They've now changed their policy to once per month.

Bowers believes this will better serve the community.

"One thing is to remain healthy. We want to make sure they're getting healthy foods, they're getting well-rounded food, they're not living off of just sandwiches and things like that. We want to make sure that they get their meats and their vegetables and their proteins and things like that. That's very important. We don't want anybody to fear one more thing which would be food scarcity."

The crisis-ministry says people can still donate food at their location in Downtown Lexington.

Since the pandemic started, they've received a good supply from their food rescue program.

Bowers says a lot of people in Lexington have stepped up to the plate to help make sure other people are taken care of.

"Lexington is its own wonderful community," explained Bowers. "When we have a problem, we address it ourselves. We don't look outside to fix things. I just love that about Lexington."

People can bring food donations to their location on Harmon Street. Folks won't have to worry about getting in contact with other people. All people have to do is drop it off in the bin.

