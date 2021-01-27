Prisma Health to offer update Wednesday on COVID-19 response, 2nd dose questions

A Midlands couple is sharing their story after having a challenging time scheduling their second vaccination dose through Prisma Health.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — After having some trouble registering for the COVID-19 vaccine online, Jolene Mitchell and her husband, who are both seniors, decided to go to Prisma Health's vaccine clinic at Gamecock Park.

"Once we got there, it moved very quickly," Mitchell said. "We were in and out in an hour."

After the shot, "they gave us a card," Mitchell said. "It tells us we need to come back in three weeks.... I said to the nurse at that point, can you make us an appointment? She said, no, we do not make appointments; you need to go online to do that."

That's when the challenge and frustration began for the couple.

"Came back home and I immediately went on and I couldn’t get through to anyone or anything," Mitchell said. "I am concerned because that it says that you need to get it within four days within that three week time frame.”

A spokesperson for Prisma Health tells News19, the hospital is going to make sure those who get the first shot will get the second, adding that they're now planning to give a full update on the system's COVID-19 response, including those second vaccinations, in a press conference Wednesday.

Their website also offers some tips saying those having trouble with the online Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, should call the hospital at 833-2PRISMA (833-277-4762) for help, and, if scheduled beyond the recommended timeframe, simply visit one of the Prisma Health vaccine sites before the final day for assistance.

The Mitchell's are just hoping to be fully vaccinated soon for a chance at a sense of normalcy.

"I’m hoping that by getting the vaccine that even when we are out mingling, and we’re still going to be careful and cautious, that we’ll simply have a little bit more protection than we have today," Mitchel said.