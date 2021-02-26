SC business restrictions could loosen soon

Recently, there's been talk about some restrictions for businesses being loosened soon here in South Carolina.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The State of South Carolina could loosen some COVID-19 restrictions for businesses soon.

Since the pandemic started, many businesses have dealt with capacity restrictions, at one point outdoor dining being the only option, and the limited hours they are able to be open.

"We've definitely experienced a loss in sales and a loss in our guest's comfortability level I would say, especially during the winter months," said Rachel Hawkins, the Director of Operations at Blue Marlin. "So it's been difficult."

With the weather getting better recently and the coronavirus vaccine being distributed, Hawkins says it has improved business.

The state of North Carolina just announced they'll be pushing their 10 pm curfew to 11 and they'll expand capacity up to 50%. Recently there's been talk about some restrictions for businesses being loosened soon here in South Carolina.

"We're definitely trying to make sure that we keep in mind our guests comfort level and our staff comfort level," explained Hawkins. "We don't want to go out and try to make any crazy huge changes that might make our guests feel uncomfortable, but I do think that the vaccine coupled with the government allowances will in turn make guests feel more comfortable and of course our staff."

The Director of Operations says they've also been encouraging their staff to get the vaccine once it's made available to them.

Hawkins says while maintaining a safe place for both customers and guests, they would like to see the 11 pm curfew being lifted. She believes it will improve their volume going into the night.

News 19 reached out to the Governor McMaster's office and spokesperson Brian Symmes said, "While I don't have an exact timeline for you right now, the governor expects to lift the few restrictions left in place very soon. More of the most vulnerable South Carolinians are receiving the vaccine every day, community spread – while certainly present – is decreasing, and hospitalizations have declined statewide."

Hawkins says they think they would be on board if some restrictions are lifted.

"We want to, again, really just maintain a safe place for our guests and a safe place for our staff. But I do think that things have been kind of going in the right direction and if it's decided that it's a safe time to do it, I think that we're excited for not only our business, but other local businesses to regain their opportunity to kind of get somewhat back to normal safely," said Hawkins.