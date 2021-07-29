South Carolina sees highest number of COVID cases in over 5 months

The last time the numbers were this high was on February 19.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of daily coronavirus cases in South Carolina has reached a number not seen in over five months, as virus continues its recent surge in the state.

The state's health agency, DHEC, reported 1,867 new total COVID-19 cases Thursday. That data is based on data collected for Tuesday, July 27.

The last time the state recorded a number that high or higher was back on February 19, when there 2,996. However, it's important to note that back then, only people aged 65 and up and health care/emergency workers were able to get the vaccine. Most cities in the state also had mask ordinances that were in effect.

The recent surge has alarmed health experts in South Carolina. The state has seen more than 1,000 cases on six of the last seven days. The last time the state saw a stretch like that was back in late February.

And it's not just people with mild symptoms that are on the rise. Hospitalizations have increased dramatically, with 453 people receiving care statewide in numbers released this week. A month ago, that number stood at 124.

While the numbers are well below the pandemic peak seen in January, the sharp uptick has led health care officials and doctors to once again plead for people to get the coronavirus vaccine. Currently, just 50.8% of people age 12 and older statewide have gotten one doses of the vaccine, while 44.4% are completely vaccinated. In some counties, particularly in rural areas, those numbers are far lower.

“There is virtually no valid reason for somebody not to get the vaccine," said Infectious Disease Physician Dr. Helmut Albrecht, who works for Prisma Health, one of South Carolina's largest hospital groups. "Most of these have been debunked or you’re afraid of something that’s less common than being struck by lightning twice when there’s a disease that is really threatening and real.”