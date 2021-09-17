South Carolina Sheriff's Association releases statement on Biden vaccine mandate

The association cautions the public to be wary of government overreach but suggests state sheriff's don't have the authority to enforce a federal law.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Sheriff's Association has issued a statement regarding President Joe Biden's recent vaccination push which already aims to require shots for federal employees and contractors - and could soon impact millions more.

The organization issued the statement on Friday after receiving requests from "citizens and the media alike." The statement first addresses the fact that the current executive order applies specifically on the federal level - and that another portion that could impact employers with 100 or more employees is still being worked out.

"While the Administration has asked the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to develop a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result at least weekly, such rule does not currently exist and will require a notice and comment period prior to implementation," the sheriff's association statement said.

The organization said it expects that push to end up stuck in the courts soon after over concerns of its "validity and constitutionality."

But when it comes to enforcement, the organization reports that, as a part of the office established by the state constitution and general assembly, it would be up to the state to decide the duties of each sheriff. And, ultimately, the organization reports that it does not have the authority to enforce federal law.

"Quite frankly, we all should be leery of government overreach on any level," the sheriff's association said. "South Carolina citizens should not, however, worry about their Sheriffs enforcing federal law."