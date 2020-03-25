COLUMBIA, S.C. — Due to the coronavirus pandamic, the Univesity of South Carolina made the decision to cancel May graduations for safety.

RELATED: USC to complete semester online, postpones graduation

The university has now set tentative graduation dates of August 7 and August 8, according to Jeff Stensland, chief communications officer for USC. "But obviously, that’s subject to change depending on whether it’s safe to hold large gatherings by then," Stensland said.

RELATED: 12 USC students test positive for COVID-19, others quarantined

The university is also exploring virtual options for those who may not be able to attend, Stensland said.

We'll update this story as more information becomes available.