CVS health pushes back COVID vaccine registration date

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents hoping to get a COVID-19 vaccine at CVS pharmacies in South Carolina will have to wait a little bit longer. The pharmacy is pushing back its initial start date so they can make sure they have enough vaccine.

CVS Health will begin offering vaccinations to eligible patients at a limited number of pharmacies in South Carolina.

Registration for vaccine appointments was supposed to start on February 8th, but the start day has now been pushed to the 11th. People will actually be able to get a shot on the 12th.

Our state has been given a total of 15,300 doses from the federal pharmacy program to vaccinate about 100 people per day at 20 sites.

We’re now administering the COVID-19 vaccine in select store locations across multiple states. Appointments are limited. Review your state’s guidelines on eligibility and check for availability. — CVS Pharmacy (@cvspharmacy) February 8, 2021

A CVS Health spokesperson says the number of shots available and the number of stores that can give them could change depending on vaccine supply.

Vaccines will be offered by appointment only. So, to get the vaccine, eligible patients must register on the CVS website or app. Residents without internet access can contact customer service at (800) 746-7287 for an appointment.

CVS Health will not provide a full list of participating pharmacies.