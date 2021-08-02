Pharmacies administering the coronavirus vaccine in South Carolina

Several pharmacies in the Palmetto State spoke with News 19 about their coronavirus vaccination efforts and when people may can get vaccinated.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — An updated look at which pharmacies in South Carolina are administering the COVID-19 vaccine.

To be vaccinated you must be able to meet the criteria. Beginning on Monday February 8 those 65 and over can be vaccinated.

CVS

CVS expects to vaccinate 100 people per day at 20 pharmacies in South Carolina starting February 11th.

"It'll be appointment based," said CVS Region Director Richard Kimball. "So it will be a full digital end to end experience where they'll go in and schedule their first and second dose in an effort to ensure that they are able to close that gap and get that second dose and be able to put an end to this pandemic."

The region director for CVS in Eastern Georgia and South Carolina says the store made the process user friendly when trying to schedule an appointment.

To get vaccinated, eligible patients must register on the CVS website or app. Participating store locations will pop up once you select what state you live in. Next, you will click the schedule now option. The website will ask you a few questions before scheduling an appointment at a pharmacy near you. However, if you don't have internet access, you can call customer service at 1 (800) 746-7287 to make an appointment.

You can book an appointment as early as February 8th.

The list of specific stores will be here and on our app as soon as stores receive shipment and appointments become available.

Walgreens

Walgreens has been helping with vaccinations at long-term care facilities in the state.

They say right now South Carolina isn't on their initial list of states assigned to them in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Partnership.

For more on Walgreen's coronavirus vaccine efforts, click here.

Publix

Publix is receiving more doses to distribute the vaccine at 24 of their locations in the Palmetto State.

They started providing vaccinations to those eligible on Saturday.

Jared Glover, the Media Relations Manager for Publix, says it's an easy process to sign up to get the vaccine.

"You'll head over to publix.com/covidvaccine. It's a pretty simple form to fill out. Just click on the South Carolina button. You'll see a list of the counties that are available," said Glover. "Once you fill out the form and hit submit, you'll automatically get a confirmation email."

Kroger

Kroger has been able to administer almost 1,600 vaccinations.

They're available at all Kroger Pharmacy locations and the store says they are following the South Carolina phased approach.

Vaccines will be available for those 65 and older starting on February 8th.

To find a Kroger near you, click here. Residents should use Kroger.com/covidvaccine to locate pharmacies and schedule appointments. Appointments are subject to availability.

Walmart and Sam's Club

There are 15 locations at Walmart and Sam's Clubs in South Carolina who are administering the vaccine.

Three of them are in the Midlands: The Walmart Supercenter in Orangeburg and West Columbia and the Sam's Club off Forest Drive.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only. Folks will not be able to walk in and get the vaccine.