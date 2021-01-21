Kroger begins offering COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacies in SC

Kroger has administered approximately 400 vaccines in SC so far.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Kroger pharmacies in South Carolina are offering coronavirus vaccines to eligible residents.

According to Kroger, based on availability, eligible residents can receive a vaccine. Right now, those eligible are people over 70 years old and people who were previously identified in Phase 1a of the vaccine rollout.

To find a Kroger near you, click here. Residents should use Kroger.com/covidvaccine to locate pharmacies and schedule appointments. Appointments are subject to availability.

You can also see which locations are open on the DHEC vaccine locator or by calling DHEC at 1-855-472-3432.

According to Kroger, "Kroger’s pharmacy teams are working hard to make sure as many people have access to vaccines as possible and are working with public health officials to obtain additional supplies."