3 things to know about the vaccine in South Carolina this week

From dose delivery to funding, here's what you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina this week.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — From addressing concerns about getting the second vaccine dose on time, to laying out plans should the state's COVID relief bill pass, DHEC ended the workweek with a vaccine update.

Here are three things you need to know.

Earlier this week, DHEC expressed concerns that severe weather could delay shipments of the vaccine to South Carolina.

Friday, the agency delivered good news saying this week's doses arrived on time.

"All the shipments expected for this week were delivered last night to South Carolina providers who receive direct shipments," said State Epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell. "The vaccine is still in short supply across the country and one bad storm or one delivery delay can lead to providers having to cancel clinics or reschedule appointments if we aren't careful and how strategic we are in administering our vaccine doses."

Dr. Bell also addressed rising concerns involving the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. While it is recommended for individuals to get the second shot of Pfizer as close to 21 days after the first shot and Moderna's 28 days later, the CDC is relieving some stress for residents struggling to meet that time frame.

According to the CDC, it's ok to get your second dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine after the recommended time frame.

"I know some individuals are experiencing a lot of anxiety about that, being really strict with that window," said Dr. Bell. "There's no reason to believe that the immune response to the vaccine would be affected if they receive the second dose outside of that [time frame]."

Right now, the state is waiting to see if legislators pass the $208 million COVID-19 relief bill.

In Friday's update, DHEC explained how they plan to use their allotted $65 million.

DHEC's Senior Deputy for Public Health, Nick Davidson, says the agency plans to use the funds to deploy more teams to set up clinics in rural areas.

"These would be teams of nurses and non-clinical staff who could go to churches, who could go to rec centers," said Davidson. "While we certainly have DHEC staff who are already offering the vaccine clinic events, we certainly know that we need to do more."

He says the agency will also use the funding for vaccine education and outreach.