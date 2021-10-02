Cooper said the vaccines will start with eucators, child care providers and school personnel. About 240,000 people are estimated to be in this group.

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina will start vaccinating Group 3, frontline essential workers, starting Feb. 24, Gov. Cooper announced Wednesday.

Cooper said the vaccines will start with educators, child care providers and school personnel. About 240,000 people are estimated to be in this group.

Cooper said they will then expand to additional Group 3 frontline workers on March 10.

“I am grateful to all of our educators and school personnel for going above and beyond in this pandemic to care for children and help them continue to learn,” said Governor Cooper. “Starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline essential workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently.”

Cooper said starting with a smaller number of Group 3 frontline workers helps providers streamline vaccine distribution effectively and efficiently. Providers can start distributing the vaccine methodically for essential workers while continuing to vaccinate those currently eligible.

"Moving to the next phase is good news," Cooper said. "The challenge continues to be the very limited supply of the vaccine."

As of Wednesday, North Carolina has administered more than 1 million first doses of vaccine and more than 1.5 million total doses.

North Carolina is expected to receive more doses of vaccine over the coming weeks heading into March. This increase and certainty of advanced knowledge into the supply chain several weeks out has allowed the state to plan to open vaccinations to group 3.

Earlier last week, Cooper strongly urged that all schools provide in-person learning for students.

"It’s important schools follow the safety protocols laid out by North Carolina health officials," Cooper said. "That guidance reinforces in-person learning while maintaining strong public health measures."

Cooper said students should still have the option of remote learning this school if that is best for them.

"And teachers who are at risk should be providing that remote instruction," Cooper said. "But students who are ready to return to the classrooms should have that chance."

The governor's announcement came days after three Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doctors published a report in the Journal of the American Medical Association about how safe in-person learning could be possible during the pandemic.

On Tuesday, the North Carolina Senate passed a bill that would require school districts to provide in-person learning option for students K-12.

The bill titled 'In-Person Learning Choice for Families,' passed in a 29-15 vote.

The bill gives local school districts the choice between providing in-person learning under either Plan A, Plan B, or a combination of both. All families are still able to opt for remote learning if they so choose.