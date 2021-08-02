Drive-through vaccination site opens in West Columbia

Nephron Pharmaceuticals, Dominion Energy partner to launch COVID-19 vaccination drive-through site off I-77

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Nephron Pharmaceuticals Corporation announced a partnership with Dominion Energy to provide a drive-through location for COVID-19 vaccinations at Dominion's property on Saxe Gothe Road, off I-77 in West Columbia.

Beginning Monday, Feb. 8, vaccinations will be by appointment only to eligible residents of South Carolina. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) has information regarding vaccine eligibility and scheduling appointments.

Nephron registered nurses and pharmacists will be administering vaccinations, with assistance from Nephron CLIA-certified diagnostics lab employees.

COVID-19 nasal swap tests will also be available as part of the drive-through operation -- no appointment is necessary for the test. Nephron established a diagnostics lab last year in order to conduct COVID-19 tests where results can be delivered within 24-48 hours.

Lou Kennedy, CEO of Nephron praised Gov. Henry McMaster and DHEC leadership, saying, “They recognize the potential private companies have to make a difference in the lives of the people of South Carolina. As soon as we let them know we could help get people vaccinated, we felt like we were a part of the team, and we could not wait to get to work.”