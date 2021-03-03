Vaccine access expands to include those with certain disabilities in South Carolina on March 8

State health officials spoke more about eligibility for those with high-risk disabilities in preparation for Monday's expansion.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — For the past few months, Able SC has been advocating for vaccine access for disabled South Carolinians.

The news that many will now be eligible for the shots starting Monday was gladly received.

“This really highlights the individuals that are at most risk of contracting COVID-19 and also potentially dying, so this is a relief,” Executive Director Kimberly Tissot said.

According to the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), those with developmental or other high-risk disabilities can now receive the vaccination.

“So, it really focuses on the underlying medical condition,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a Wednesday media briefing, “but if an individual has some sort of developmental disability that affects the heart, the lungs, the neurologic system… someone that has a disability that could potentially limit their ability to understand … Or if they had an issue that significantly impaired their mobility…and that could potentially put them at increased risk.”

The group still faces challenges, Tissot said, including improving access for those who are blind, homebound or with a low reading level.

DHEC has already started a pilot program to vaccinate homebound residents in the low country that they’re hoping to expand.

Also, in a Tuesday press conference, DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said, “We’re now putting together a video that uses sign language…. We’re also working on getting the vaccine into every corner of the state … 'cause our goal is to take the vaccine to people not make them come to us.”

While there is still work to be done, Tissot said she’s feeling thankful.

“I’m so thankful that we’re able to protect our workforce, but also the 20 plus percent of people with disabilities who are at high risk in South Carolina,” Tissot said.