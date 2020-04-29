COLUMBIA, S.C. — Some South Carolina beaches are reopening, while some are choosing to staying closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On April 20, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced that beaches could reopen, but left the final decision to open to local governments. At that time, Myrtle Beach decided it wouldn't reopen along with many major beaches in Charleston and Hilton Head.

North Myrtle Beach reopened the day after McMaster's revised order was announced.

On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach made the move to open all of their beaches to the public.

The city says it may take a few days to move barricades.

With Myrtle Beach being one of South Carolina's most toured places, we wanted to check along the coast to see if other places are following suit.

Hilton Head Island

Hilton Head Island will open some of their beaches to only island residents starting Friday.

Isle of Palms

The Isle of Palms will have restricted access and checkpoints to the island from Friday until the 12th. They will be enforced from 8 am until 5 pm.Those who live on the island will still be able to use the beach for exercise.

Folly Beach

Folly Beach will have restricted access until at least May 6th. Council will meet next Wednesday to vote on what they will do next.

Edisto Beach

The Town of Edisto announced their state park will reopen on Friday but beach access will still not be allowed.

Georgetown County

Georgetown County announced on Twitter they would be reopening beach access Friday.

Social distancing rules are still being enforced with folks who are able to go to the beach.

News 19 will continue to keep you updated once we find out when beaches will reopen in the Palmetto State.

