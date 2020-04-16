COLUMBIA, S.C. — A CARES Act loophole is concerning some parents and their college-aged children, who won't be receiving a stimulus check.

The coronavirus stimulus package allows for individuals, making less than $75,000 a year, to receive $1,200. For couples, they can receive $2,400. Parents can also receive $500 for children up to age 17.

For people between the age of 17-24, who may still be claimed as dependents on their parent's taxes, they will not receive a stimulus payment, and parents won't receive the extra $500.

"It just kind of feels unfair," says Robbie Rucker, an 18-year-old high school student. "You have the people in my age group who are being left out of this whole thing. They are the most affected by it, being laid off."

Rucker was recently laid off from one of his two part-time jobs, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He was hoping to receive a stimulus payment, or at least be a part of his parent's check.

"The stimulus check, I didn't receive it and my parents didn't receive the $500 since I am 18, even though they claimed me as a dependent," says Rucker.

"Unfortunately it's just not in the CARES Act," says Kadenia Javis, CFO of Javis Financial Services.

While parents with older children won't be receiving the extra $500 in their stimulus check, Javis says they might have seen the benefits in other ways.

"You have to understand you did get the exemption on your tax return when you did file your taxes, which equates to more than $1,200."

Families of college students can also receive an education credit when filing taxes, if their student fills out a 1098-T form.

"It's up to $2,500 for tuition and board and other educational expenses," says Javis.

The IRS has launched a new website that will help people track their stimulus payment if they haven't received it.

The Get My Payment site launched this week. Tax payers can also update their bank account information through the site.

"Start building your emergency fund," says Javis. She urges anyone who is receiving a stimulus payment to save their money.

Hearing that more payments can be forthcoming, Rucker hopes that lawmakers consider young adults when writing new legislation.