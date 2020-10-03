COLUMBIA, S.C. — Big events all over the country have been canceled because of the coronavirus outbreak. News 19 checked in with the coordinators of some large event coming up in the Midlands to see if they will still be happening.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

So far, neither Gov. Henry McMaster nor South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control officials have given an recommendation to shut down any events.

Here's what we found out.

St. Patrick's Day Festival in Five Points

Kelsey Hennighan, Five Points Association Executive Director, says the event is still a go.

"The 38th St. Pat’s in Five Points is happening as planned. Proactively we’ve added additional hand sanitizing/washing stations festival-wide. We will continue to monitor the situation alongside city and local officials and provide updates as needed. We are looking forward to hosting another great St. Pat’s in Five Points festival Saturday, March 21st!"

The Carolina Cup Races in Camden

Toby Edwards, Carolina Cup Racing Association Executive Director, said right now, the plan is to keep the race running.



"The Carolina Cup Racing Association has been and will continue to monitor the evolving COVID-19 outbreak. As always our patrons safety and welfare is our top priority. We are continuing to plan for the Carolina Cup Races presented by Mullikin Law to be run on March 28th. We will have enhanced cleaning procedures in place including doubling the amount of hand washing stations, adding hand sanitizing stations throughout the event and adding a mobile cleaning team who will be cleaning hard surfaces throughout the day. We will look to the City of Camden, Kershaw County, and the State of South Carolina for guidance if any changes are warranted. If there are changes, we will promptly notify all patrons. Please follow our social media accounts for updates on the event."

NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament

Steve Fink, Assistant AD and Communications and Public Relations, said their in consultation with experts, but right now, the event is moving forward.

"Colonial Life Arena on the University of South Carolina campus is likely to be selected as a host site for the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Tournament. As the situation with the coronavirus progresses, University administrators will be in constant communication with the NCAA. The NCAA makes decisions on their events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, the University and NCAA will collaborate and make decisions accordingly. At this time, we are moving forward as scheduled."

Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center

Bill Ellen, President and CEO of Experience Columbia SC

"Our thoughts are with individuals and families affected by the coronavirus (COVID-2019). This is a constantly changing situation and we are preparing as much as we can to respond appropriately to whatever circumstances may arise going forward. We haven’t seen any effect on travel just yet. We have been taking recommended health precautions at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center including: increased the number of hand sanitizer stations, increased cleaning schedules throughout the facility, especially in high traffic areas (CMCC is using cleaning products recommended by the EPA), posters have been hung throughout the convention enter reminding visitors to wash their hands, cough/sneeze into tissues and fabrics and encouraging visitors to stay home if sick."

RELATED: 2 new presumed coronavirus cases in South Carolina, total cases stand at 9

RELATED: Prisma Health 'here to respond' to coronavirus in the state

RELATED: Lexington Medical Center sets up special area to deal with coronavirus