DHEC urges residents to wear masks, get vaccinated - particularly in these counties

Those at higher risk of contracting COVID or who are regularly around immunocompromised people are urged to wear masks in areas with medium COVID levels.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's top help agency is urging the community to wear masks and get vaccinated as case counts rise in parts of the state.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said that South Carolina's community increase in COVID cases follows a trend that is being seen across the nation.

DHEC Director Dr. Edward Simmer said that it's important to monitor community spread to stay virus-free.

“We are seeing more medium and high transmission across South Carolina," he said. "So, we strongly encourage our residents to follow all recommendations, including masking, staying home when sick, and being vaccinated, including boosters when eligible, that will help bring these numbers back down.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has a map that shows which South Carolina counties are currently seeing a spike in community cases.

At this moment, those include several in the Midlands including Lexington, Orangeburg, Richland, and Sumter. Several more are also located on the coast and northeastern border with North Carolina.

SCDHEC also has a page to monitor cases by county.

People in counties in with high levels of COVID are urged to wear masks whenever in indoor settings, including schools and workplaces. Both Dillon and Marlboro counties are in this range now.

For the communities that remain at low levels can avoid wearing masks in most settings unless cases increase.

"We’re asking everyone to use good judgment and take the necessary precautions to stay well themselves and to protect their family and friends," Simmer said. "COVID-19 is still a deadly virus that is claiming lives every week, and we all play a role in keeping ourselves and our fellow South Carolinians safe.”