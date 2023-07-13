Enhanced senior care coming to Columbia as two longtime organizations announce partnership

Senior Resources, The Lourie Center to unify for better services, support for senior citizens

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two longtime non-profit organizations created to serve the senior community in Columbia have announced a unification to serve that community better.

Senior Resources and The Lourie Center announced the partnership on July 12, which will occur on Aug. 1. The organizations plan to expand membership access and programming at The Lourie Center and begin improvements -- including updates to the HVAC system -- at the facility.

In the announcement, Chris Zecopoulos, Chair of the Senior Resources Board of Directors, said, "Through this unification, Senior Resources brings its extensive expertise in delivering exceptional care to older adults. Our shared vision is to expand the Lourie Center's offerings, ensuring seniors receive comprehensive physical, emotional, and social well-being support. Together, we will increase accessibility, diversify programs, and create collaborative synergies that allow seniors in Columbia to thrive under our united efforts."

Sondra Berger, Chairwoman of the Lourie Center Board of Directors, said, "The programs and services of the Isadore E. Lourie Center focus on healthy aging: promoting balance and strength, social engagement, and lifelong learning. As its members age, they become partners in their own health care. The Board of Directors of the Lourie Center strongly endorses a Senior Resources-Lourie Center partnership that assures the long-term sustainability of programs and services that promote healthy aging in the community."

Founded in 1967, Senior Resources has served Columbia's elderly community with in-home services such as Meals on Wheels and respite care; community-based services offering transportation and physical fitness; and volunteer services, including Senior Companion and Foster Grandparent programs.