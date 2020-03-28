COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health has started to institute a furlough that will impact team members during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the organization.

A furlough means that Prisma Health will lay off employees temporarily during this time. According to the organization, they do not know how long the furlough will last, and it will impact administrative, corporate and clinical areas at Prisma Health. The number of affected employees is not known at this time.

According to the organization, the reason for the furlough is the impact that COVID-19 is having on their business operations.

"The number of elective cases, which generate a major portion of our income, has decreased dramatically in the past two weeks," according to Tammie Epps, Manager of Media Relations & Social Media for Prisma Health.

The coronavirus has also caused Prisma Health to take on new costs associated with helping patients who are seeking care for the virus.

Employees affected by the temporary measure have already started to receive notifications, but some could get the notification as last as next week.

According to Epps, though this was a difficult decision for the management of Primsa Health to make, it is necessary for the organization to meet the needs of the community.