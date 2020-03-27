COLUMBIA, S.C. — In addition to showing South Carolina coronavirus cases by county and map, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is now showing the number of positive cases by zip code on its website.

To find the number of positive COVID-19 cases by zip code, click here. DHEC says the information is updated daily and shows results for the previous 14 days.

RELATED: Trump signs $2.2T stimulus after swift congressional votes

RELATED: 13 coronavirus deaths in SC, 539 cases; McMaster issues quarantine for visitors from 'hotspots'

DHEC says it is important to know that there are many more people in the community who have this virus and have never been tested. Also, DHEC notes that it isn’t notified when individuals are no longer infectious (i.e., they are well), and as a result, these numbers likely include people who have recovered and no longer pose a risk to others.

Regardless of the number of positive cases in their community, everyone is encouraged to take the same daily precautions to prevent against the spread of COVID-19.

What is the Coronavirus?

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause respiratory infections ranging from the common cold to more serious diseases such as pneumonia. DHEC is working with CDC to identify all those who might have been in contact with these individuals. These people will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

People can help to prevent the spread of the virus in the following ways:

wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the bathroom, before eating, and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol. And, always wash your hands with soap and water if they are visibly dirty.

avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

stay home when you’re sick.

cough or sneeze into your elbow or use a tissue and put it in the trash immediately.

clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

get the influenza vaccine.

For general questions about COVID-19 residents should visit the DHEC website at scdhec.gov/COVID19 or the CDC website here.

For residents concerned about their own personal health or are showing symptoms such as fever, cough or shortness of breath, please call your personal doctor or healthcare provider. DHEC has launched its Care Line. If residents have general questions about COVID-19, the DHEC Care Line is here to help. Call 1-855-472-3432. Staff are answering calls from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call volume has been high. Callers are urged to be patient if they receive a busy signal and try their call at a later time.