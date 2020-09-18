Prisma Health to offer free flu shots in October

From October 3 - 31, families in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Kershaw counties can receive free flu shots at locations around the counties.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health will begin offering free flu shots to families in the Midlands during the month of October.

From October 3 - 31, families in Richland, Lexington, Sumter and Kershaw counties can receive free flu shots at locations around the counties.

According to Prisma Health, Richland One’s Lower Richland High School will be a host site on October 3, St. Andrews Middle School on October 17 and Dreher High School on October 24. W.A Perry Middle and Eau Claire High schools will host on October 31.

The flu shot is available to anyone six months and older. According to Prisma, the shots will be administered by drive-through, with the exception of the Prisma Health Nine Medical Park lobby location.

There will also be a limited capacity for shots to be given outside of the vehicle if needed for children.

Flu shots at Prisma Health, Nine Medical Park, will be administered in the first floor lobby area every Wednesday and Thursday in October, from 3–6 p.m.

In the release, Prisma asks that patients wear a short-sleeve shirt or loose-fitting clothing that can easily roll up to assist with vaccines. Face masks or shields will be required, along with temperature checks. Anyone with a fever will not be allowed a flu shot vaccine.

Consent forms are required and available at each site. Children under the age of 16 require a parent/guardian signature. Flu shots are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, click here.

Below is the 2020 Flu shot schedule. It can also be found here.

Prisma Health Nine Medical Park First floor lobby (walk-in) 9 Medical Park Road., Columbia, SC 29203

October 7-29 (Wednesdays and Thursdays only)

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Lower Richland High School 2615 Lower Richland Boulevard., Hopkins, SC 29061

Saturday, October 3

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

First Baptist Church, Camden 1201 Broad Street, Camden, SC 29020

Saturday, October 3

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dent Middle School* 2721 Decker Blvd., Columbia, SC 29206

Saturday, October 10

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sumter High School (Enter through gate 1) 2580 McCray’s Mill Road, Sumter, SC 29154

Saturday, October 10

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

St. Andrews Middle School 1231 Bluefield Dr., Columbia, SC 29210

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Fairfield Middle School* 728 US Highway 321 Bypass S., Winnsboro, SC 29180

Saturday, October 17

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Brookland Baptist Church 1066 Sunset Blvd., West Columbia, SC 29169

Saturday, October 24

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dreher High School 3319 Millwood Avenue, Columbia, SC 29205

Saturday, October 24

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

W.A. Perry Middle School (Challenger Parking Lot) 2600 Barhamville Road, Columbia, SC 29204

Saturday, October 31

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Eau Claire High School 4800 Monticello Road, Columbia, SC 29203

Saturday, October 31

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.