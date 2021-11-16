Prisma Health seeking volunteers for Community Care program

Volunteers would be trained to support vulnerable patients needing nonmedical help to remain safe and well at home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Prisma Health is looking for volunteers for its Community Care program that assists vulnerable patients with nonmedical services that allow them to stay safe and well at home.

The program offers basic training for volunteers and pairs them with recently discharged qualifying patients who are vulnerable or have chronic conditions needing nonmedical help.

Assistance takes many forms -- phone check-ins, errands, meals, household chores, transportation, visits and yardwork -- and Prisma Health will provide volunteers training to provide volunteer service hours and ongoing support.

Volunteers are needed in the Midlands and Upstate of South Carolina. Interested individuals and volunteer groups must pass a training course and background check.