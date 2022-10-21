South Carolina preparing for RSV cases; doctors explain how to state healthy

Right now in South Carolina, doctors say RSV is more active than flu or COVID.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina doctors are warning parents about a recent increase in Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) cases in the Columbia area.

RSV is a common illness similar to influenza but can be particularly dangerous to infants and toddlers. Right now in South Carolina, doctors say RSV is more active than flu or COVID.

Doctors say the virus affects the upper respiratory system with a runny or stuffy nose as well as a cough or sore throat. However, symptoms can also be more serious. Health experts say that when the virus moves to the lower airways, and into the lungs, pneumonia or bronchitis can develop.

However, there are ways to help stop the spread of the virus.

"Good hand hygiene, that we've been preaching for the last two, two-and-a-half, years," Dr. Anna Kathryn Burch with Prisma Health said. "Coughing or sneezing into your sleeve and having good hygiene afterwards, making sure we're getting our flu vaccine, now is the time to get your vaccine."

Meanwhile, the flu shot is available to anyone six months and older and health officials say it's especially important to get the vaccine this year.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is encouraging everyone to say "Boo to the Flu" and get their shot by Halloween - Oct. 31.