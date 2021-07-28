Lexington Medical Center Sponsors Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk

The race is named in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter and father of five who died on September 11, 2001.

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — The eighth annual Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk is set for Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. in Columbia’s Vista. Along a picturesque course spanning the Gervais Street and Blossom Street bridges at sunset, the race celebrates and appreciates first responders and military service members who serve, save and sacrifice on our behalf every day. Lexington Medical Center is proud to be the presenting sponsor.

The race is named in honor of Stephen Siller, a New York City firefighter and father of five who died on September 11, 2001. That day, Siller was off duty and on his way to play golf. When he heard what was happening at the World Trade Center, he strapped on 60 pounds of gear and ran from the Brooklyn Battery Tunnel to the World Trade Center. He gave his life to save others. The Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation is committed to ensuring that Americans never forget 9/11 and that our children understand the sacrifices made by many on that day.

The route for the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk begins near the First Responders Historic Remembrance Memorial next to the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center on Lincoln Street. Participants will travel down Gervais Street, across the Gervais Street Bridge into Cayce, up the Blossom Street Bridge and back to Columbia’s Vista in the early evening.

The goal of Tunnel to Towers is to support first responders and military service members who have been catastrophically injured in the line of duty. Proceeds from the 5K will benefit the building of smart homes for quadruple and triple amputee veterans from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan through the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation’s “Building for America’s Bravest” program.

Register for South Carolina’s Tunnel to Towers 5K Walk and Run at www.t2trunsc.org. There are registration discounts for first responders, students and military members. There will be no registration on the day of the event this year. And runners who register after Tuesday, September 7 will not be chipped, which means their run will not be timed officially.

In previous years, participants included more than 800 Fort Jackson soldiers running in formation, South Carolina first responders, law enforcement officers, military service members from all branches of the Armed Forces, avid runners, families and teams from businesses and organizations. More than 2,000 people participated.

For more information about the Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk, visit www.t2trunsc.org.

Follow news and information about September’s Tunnel to Towers South Carolina 5K Run & Walk on social media:

Facebook: Tunnel to Towers South Carolina

Twitter: @T2TSC

Instagram: T2TSC

For more, visit www.t2trunsc.org

About Lexington Medical Center