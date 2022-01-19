x
15th earthquake in less than a month shakes Elgin area

The 1.6 earthquake is 15th to shake the area in less than a month.
Credit: Petrovich12 - stock.adobe.com

ELGIN, S.C. — Another earthquake shook the Elgin area Wednesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). It's the 15th earthquake to shake the area in less than a month.

USGS reports a magnitude 1.6 earthquake occurred 6 miles east of Elgin at 8:08 p.m. on Wednesday. 

As of 8:35 p.m., the U.S. Geological Survey shows 41 people reporting to have felt the small rumble.

Most quakes below magnitude 2.5 are hard for people to feel but can still be recorded by seismology equipment.

This is the fifteenth earthquake reported in the area after an initial magnitude 3.3 tremor rattled much of the Midlands less than a month earlier on Dec. 27.

