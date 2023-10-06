Blake Linkous, 18, of Blue Rock, Ohio, was arrested on Thursday and charged with the murder of Natalie Martin, according to Horry County Jail records.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Authorities from South Carolina arrested an Ohio man in connection to the death of an 18-year-old woman from Roseville, Ohio at Myrtle Beach on Wednesday.

In a written statement, the chief deputy coroner in Horry County said that Martin was discovered unresponsive in her hotel room on Maison Drive in Myrtle Beach. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

The Horry County Police Department is investigating the incident.