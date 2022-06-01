57th Annual Grand Coon Hunt to attract thousands to Orangeburg Friday

There will be 300 dogs competing in Friday's event to see who's the best at running a raccoon up a tree.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The 57th annual Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County is Friday. Organizers say every year this event attracts thousands of visitors.

“The Grand American Coon Hunt is about tradition, it’s about family, it’s about southern culture, and it’s about Orangeburg," said Orangeburg Chamber of Commerce president James McQuilla.

There will be 300 dogs competing in Friday's event to see who's the best at running a raccoon up a tree. Organizers say a major highlight is people coming together and having fun.

“The welcoming attitude of the community and all the people here in Orangeburg County and city," said Grand American president David McKee.

Join us for the 57th Annual Grand American this weekend at the fairgrounds! Posted by Orangeburg County Fair on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

Mckee says there are usually more than 100 vendors but this year they expect to see half that number with many being impacted by the pandemic. The Chamber of Commerce says this event is still expected to bring a lot of money to the city.

“You’re gonna get people staying at the hotels, eating at the restaurants, buying from the local stores," said McKee.