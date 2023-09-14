Columbia's Greek Festival returns for 36th year

This festival is about more than just delicious cuisine. It's about representation and preserving Greek culture.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia’s Greek Festival kicked off Thursday, and the fun is just beginning.

From delicious food to great music, you’ll get to experience the culture this weekend..

"I think it's just the excitement, the Greek culture brings everybody together," festival chair Niki Stewart said. "It's the atmosphere, the food, the fun, and the family. We’re family-oriented and we love to serve.”

Stewart says the 4-day festival welcomes around 120,000 every year to dance, eat, shop and watch the game on the big screen.

“The lamb, the food for sure. We love it,” said Gracie and Michael Adams, who have attended the festival 10 years in a row.

Niko Sarris traveled from Washington, D.C. to help his family prepare traditional meals for a festival he describes as larger than any he's seen.

“We’re from an island called Karpathos in Greece, and it’s just important to preserve our culture and share our culture and customs," Sarris said. "As far as this festival, I've never seen anything like it. it's a Thursday and it's bigger than any festival in DC on the weekends.

Stewart says her goal for the festival is clear: to showcase Greek culture while ensuring everyone has a great time. “I'd love them to remember how traditional we are, and more than anything be happy and have fun.”

There are also dozens of vendors set up, there are tours of the new cathedrals and, of course, plenty of food.