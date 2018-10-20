Columbia, SC (WLTX) - — The 5th Annual Aerofest event was held at Jim Hamilton-LB Owens Airport Saturday afternoon.

The event gave the community a chance to learn about different aircrafts used during World War II and a chance to give back to Camp Kemo, an organization that assists kids who have Cancer.

Cullen Underwood, one of the B-17 Aircraft Pilots, says the pain of losing his son inspired him to get involved with the event.

"We lost our son to brain cancer he was two years when he was diagnosed," Underwood said. "Anything we can do to help the kids have a different perspective a different day if they’re going treatment or whatever, it gives them a chance to have something different.”

Jim Herpst, one of the organizers of the event, says the event had something for everyone.

"We had a lot of unique airplanes from World War II so there is a lot for folks to see that they don’t normally see, and it’s a pleasure to have the B-17 here today.” Herpst said.

Underwood says the B-17 Aircraft was built in 1945 and was a heavy bomber plane used during World War II.

"We also bring it everywhere we go to honor our veterans and any of the people that participated in World War 2 because that is the greatest generation.” Underwood said.

Herpst hopes those who attended the event left with a sense of community and pride.

" I want them to take away that sense of community, people donated their time, their airplanes, to share with the public so I would hope the public would understand that is about giving back." Herpst said.

If you missed your chance of flying in the B-17 on Saturday, you still have a chance to fly in it at Owens Airport Sunday afternoon.

© 2018 WLTX